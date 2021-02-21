I have not been appointed as Hearts of Oak’s coach - Laryea Kingston reveals

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston has denied being appointed interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

Reports on several local media platforms recently have suggested the Ghana Premier League giants had sealed an agreement with the former Black Stars player to act as interim coach after the appointment of his brother Richard Kingson as GoalkeepersTrainer.



But in a GTV Sports interview monitored by Ghanaweb, Laryea Kingston stated: “I have not been contacted by anyone from the club to become a coach,” Laryea Kingston told Willie Graham on GTV Sports Plus on Saturday.



He added, “When I’m ready to become a coach and I get the opportunity, why not? I will do it maybe in the future.”



According to the player, although he harbours the dream of managing his former club, he is not yet ready to hold up such a position since he needs more time to polish his coaching skills.

Officials of Hearts of Oak have also come out to debunk rumours about Kingston’s appointment.



“We have not spoken with Laryea Kingston [to serve a role as interim coach] and any such rumours are not true. However, Richard Kingson is our goalkeeping trainer,” Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member at Hearts of Oak told Asaase Radio.



Hearts of Oak’s coaching post became vacant last week, following the resignation of their head coach Kosta Papic after Matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League.