I have not made a decision yet to play for Ghana - Anderlecht kid Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu Anderlecht Francis Amuzu has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Anderlecht this season

Mon, 8 Mar 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Anderlecht youngster Francis Amuzu says he is considering an approach from the Ghana Football Association to switch allegiance to the Black Stars.

The 21-year-old born in Ghana but moved to Belgium at an early age where he got his talent honed.

He has represented Belgium as a youth international (Under-19 and Under-21) but yet to get a senior national team call-up from the Red Devils under coach Roberto Martinez.

Amuzu has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Anderlecht this season.

"Ghana has already contacted me, but I have not made a decision yet. I will do that later," Amuzu told La Dernière Heure .

Amuzu made his senior debut for Anderlecht in a 1–0 win over K.A.S. Eupen in the Jupiler League on 22 December 2017, scoring the match-winner.

His contract with Anderlecht runs until June 30, 2022.

