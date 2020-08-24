Sports News

I have not received a call from Koeman - Boadu on Barcelona rumors

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar striker, Myron Boadu, has revealed that he is focused on his club at the moment and has not received a call from Ronald Koeman after he was asked about a possible transfer to FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona has appointed Ronald Koeman as coach of the side, making Boadu's transfer to the Spanish club a possibility.



Koeman gave Boadu a chance to prove himself in the Dutch national team and as such, rumors have been swirling of a reunion on club level.



The player, however, revealed that he doesn't know about contacts of a move to Barcelona and he is focused on his current club.

"I don't know [about a call from Koeman in Barcelona], you have to ask Max (Huiberts, ed.). I just focus on AZ," he told Fox Sports.



“I don’t think I’m ready for that yet,” he added.



Boadu was a key figure for AZ Alkmaar last season and has been linked to some top clubs in Europe as a result.

