I have not received a call from Koeman - Boadu on Barcelona rumors

Click for Market Deals →
AZ Alkmaar striker, Myron Boadu, has revealed that he is focused on his club at the moment and has not received a call from Ronald Koeman after he was asked about a possible transfer to FC Barcelona.
FC Barcelona has appointed Ronald Koeman as coach of the side, making Boadu's transfer to the Spanish club a possibility.
Koeman gave Boadu a chance to prove himself in the Dutch national team and as such, rumors have been swirling of a reunion on club level.
The player, however, revealed that he doesn't know about contacts of a move to Barcelona and he is focused on his current club.
"I don't know [about a call from Koeman in Barcelona], you have to ask Max (Huiberts, ed.). I just focus on AZ," he told Fox Sports.
“I don’t think I’m ready for that yet,” he added.
Boadu was a key figure for AZ Alkmaar last season and has been linked to some top clubs in Europe as a result.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Bayern Munich & PSG among potential Partey destinations
- John Boye suffers an injury in FC Metz pre-season friendly against Montpellier
- Alaves reportedly makes offer for Ghanaian Alexander Djiku
- I’m not a football fan - Tony Yeboah reveals
- Albert Bruce happy to sign two-year deal at Greek side Panachaiki FC
- Read all related articles