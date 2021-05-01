I have not reported Mustapha Ussif to Akufo-Addo – Isaac Asiamah debunks reports

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the former Minister of Youth and Sports has denied complaining to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the conduct of his successor Mustapha Ussif.

Media reports have been rife in the last few days that following the revelation of some debts incurred by the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the Asiamah administration, the Atwima Mponua MP has in a conversation with President Akufo-Addo expressed uneasiness about the conduct of Mustapha Ussif.



Asiamah, the reports states appealed to President Akufo-Addo to call Ussif to order with regards to some public statements he made regarding the debt.



But in a Facebook response, the Atwima Mponua lawmaker described the reports as false and without any substance.



“RE: I have not reported Hon Ussif Mustapha to the President over any comments he has made. Please disregard the fake news” a post on his Facebook page reads.



Asiamah’s name has been in the news recently after it emerged that the ministry under his watch failed to settle some $300,000 debt it owes the Ghana Embassy in Egypt.

But he has defended his decision not to honor the said payment with the justification that the embassy could not prove beyond reasonable doubt why it should be paid.



“My job as Minister then was also to properly scrutinise every claim or demand before payment was effected. That claim or demand was contested in my time. The Ghana embassy in Egypt could not convince the Ministry, hence our inability to pay when I was the Minister.



“When I became a Minister similar claims or demands came before me and I refused,” he added.



