I have not resigned from Asante Kotoko - Emmanuel Dasoberi

Administrative Manager for Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi

Contrary to reports making rounds in the local media and various portals, no management member of Asante Kotoko has resigned from his post.

News went viral that after a marathon meeting between the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the club, some aggrieved members of the management had threatened to resign from their post.



According to the reports, chief among those who threatened to resign was Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.



“I can confirm emphatically to you (Sasu) that I have not resigned, and, my message on Social Media doesn’t represent resignation,” he told Opemsuo FM.

He also posted a message on his official Facebook wall dismissing claims that he has resigned his pots at the club.



"Everything is fine. My love for Otumfuo, our revered King, and our loyal supporters won’t let me cause any problem. I am still here. I have NOT resigned."



