Sports News

I have nothing against Adam Kwarasey - Fatau Dauda clears the air

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda

Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has finally disclosed the relationship he has with his former Black Stars teammate Adam Kwarasey.

The ex-Ashanti Gold goalie who is currently with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, opined that he has a good relationship with Adam and has never had any issues with him.



There were several stories circulating in the Ghanaian media that suggested that Fatau Dauda is not in any good terms with Adam Kwarasey.



However Dauda setting the records straight said, “I have nothing against Adam Kwarasey. We are good friends and we have never had issues. It is so surprising to sometimes hear that I had issues with him during the Brazil World Cup."

The Legon Cities goalkeeper featured at the world’s biggest football tournament in 2014 where he kept the post for the Black Stars Ghana.



The former Ashanti Gold shot-stopper who has 24 caps for the Black Stars was also present at the 2008, 2013 and 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.