I have proven my doubters wrong – Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, the skipper of Accra Great Olympics believes his performance has put to bed any doubt about his competence.

The Under-20 World Cup winner joined the Dade Boys two years ago and has turned out to be a fantastic piece of business.



From the scrapped 2019/2020 season to the ongoing 2020/2021 season, Awako has been a standout performer for Great Olympics.



So far, he has five goals and three assists to his credit and the clamour for him to be included in the Black Stars have not been louder.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program, Awako said he was not unaware of the criticisms that greeted his return to the GPL.



He, however, believed in his craft and knew that he could turn the critics to praise-singers with his performance.

“As a player, I know myself and I know I still have the strength to play. When I came in there were some doubts that I’m old and this and that but I know what I can do. I know I’m ageing but I still have more years to play. I wasn’t thinking otherwise when I made up my mind to return and play for Olympics”, he said.



Awako who has confessed to being a fan of Hearts of Oak revealed why he joined rivals Accra Great Olympics.



He explained that Olympics convinced him with a good project and offer and he has no regret joining them.



