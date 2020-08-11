Sports News

I have received many offers after leaving Hearts of Oak - Benjamin Agyare

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare

Defender, Benjamin Agyare has revealed that he has received offers from several clubs looking to secure his services after parting ways with Accra Hearts of Oak.

After serving the Ghana Premier League giants for close to 3 years, the former Heart of Lions defender has been shown the exit door by the management of the Phobians.



Though Agyare said he wished he was still playing for Accra Hearts of Oak, he has accepted his faith and is looking forward to a new challenge.

“We have received offers but because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we don't want to rush things."



"At the right time, I will assess things with my management and then we take a decision on the next move”, Benjamin Agyare told Accra based Angel FM in an interview on Monday August 10, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.