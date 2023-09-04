I have received some calls to withdraw my injunction on the 2023 GFA elections - Alhaji Grusah

Alhaji Karim Grusah

Alhaji Karim Grusah, the influential figurehead of King Faisal Football Club, has revealed that he's been inundated with calls from prominent figures within the football community urging him to reconsider his stance on the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

Grusah, renowned for his unwavering commitment to the sport, recently obtained an injunction that has thrown the upcoming GFA elections into uncertainty.



"It is true I have been receiving calls but I won't mention names I should withdraw we are all in Ghana I didn't a football President my children are involved in football my cousins are involved in football my neighbors do football Ghanaians also do football," he told Peace FM.

"If we do it well when we are no more our names will mentioned with praises but if we destroy it we will be called bad names.



"I want to tell football people that we all when fans don't go to park we don't make money first I make the year's budget with Hearts and Kotoko in mind now you have to put your own money into it,"