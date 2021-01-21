I have signed a two-year deal with Hearts of Oak- Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic, has confirmed that he has signed a two-year contract with the one-time African Champions.

Reports went viral some few days ago that the Serbian after taking over Accra Hearts of Oak on December 1, 2020, from Edward Nii Odoom has been working without a contract.



However, the coach has quashed these reports in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM.

He revealed that he has signed a two-year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak.



"I signed a 2-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak and what is in the contract is strictly between me and the club." He reiterated.