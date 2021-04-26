I have to focus on club side instead of aiming to play for Black Stars - Mohammed Salisu

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Mohammed Salisu has revealed that his focus is on his club, Southampton instead of aiming to play for the Ghana national team, the Black Star.

The enterprising centre back declared his readiness to play for the West African country following his move to Southampton.



Salisu joined the Premier League side from La Liga outfit, Real Valladolid in a deal worth €10.9m.



According to the 21-year-old, he is in no rush to pursue an international career as he believes cementing a crucial role in Southampton’s team should be his priority.

“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team."



"I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana," he told Joy Sports.