I have wanted this for a long time - Paintsil reacts after netting brace

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has reacted to the brace he scored for KRC Genk in their commanding 4-0 triumph over Kortrijk.

The winger revealed he has been yearning to score two goals in a long time in a match and is finally delighted to have achieved his aim.



"I’m very happy, this is what I wanted for a long time and I have it. Much appreciation to the players and the supporters. I am really happy we have this sweet victory and we keep going for the next game against Anderlecht," Joseph Paintsil said after the game.



The Ghanaian forward wasted no time in making an impact during the weekend clash, finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute to give Genk an early lead.

Demonstrating his scoring prowess, Paintsil secured his brace with another goal in the 54th minute, sealing a convincing victory for his side.



Paintsil's outstanding performance has seen Genk move to the 5th position on the league log with 31 points after 18 games.



