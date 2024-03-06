I have what it takes to coach Black Stars - Dreams FC's Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach Karim Zito

Ghanaian coach Karim Zito believes he is among the few coaches who understand how Ghana football operates because of its complicated nature.

The high-flying Dreams FC manager is saying this to buttress his suitability for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.



Chris Hughton was sacked in January after Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



Zito led the U-20 Black Satellites to victory in the U-20 Championship in 2021.



Despite facing criticism due to his association with Kurt Okraku, Zito emphasized his readiness to take on the Black Stars coaching opportunity.

“I am one of the most experienced coaches in the country and I have achieved a lot with clubs and national teams.



“I won the U-20 Championship with the Black Satellites but we were not able to play in the World Cup due to COVID-19.”



“I have been criticized due to my affiliation with Kurt Okraku but with the experience that I have, I will not turn down the Black Stars coaching opportunity. I have what it takes to coach the team because I am one of the few coaches with good experience and a better understanding of the game,” he added.