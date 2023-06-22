I haven’t retired, I want to play in Saudi Arabia - Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor played for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has disclosed that he is yet to retire and would fancy any move to play for a club in Saudi Arabia.

The last time Charles Taylor played for any club was in 2014 when he joined Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



However, despite not being attached to any club for more than 10 years, Charles Taylor says he is not ready to retire yet.



According to him, he is active and ready to play football again unlike Asamoah Gyan who has announced his retirement from football.



The 41-year-old stated that he still has what it takes to play active football but would rather join a club in Saudi Arabia than play in the Ghana Premier League.

“Asamoah Gyan has retired but the rest like myself, we haven’t retired. If I have retired, I would have said it,” Charles Taylor said on Angel Sports as monitored by GhanaWeb.



He told the host, “I still have what it takes to play for two hours. These days we don’t play football with strength, we use the head. But I won’t play in the Ghana league, if I get a team in Saudi Arabia I will join.”



The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player won 5 GPL titles, CAF Champions League and Super Cup.



