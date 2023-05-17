0
Menu
Sports

I haven’t seen any juju in Black Stars - Team Manager

Ameenu Shadow Dreams Fc.jpeg Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shadow

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I haven’t seen any juju in Black Stars - Team Manager

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shadow says he has not witnessed any form of juju in the camp of the Black Stars since he assumed his role as Team Manager.

There have been numerous stories by some ex-footballers footballers to the effect that some players of the Black Stars engage in some form black magic (juju).

According to Shadow, he does not have doubts about juju in football but having been in charge of the team for two games, he has not come across any.

“I’m not doubting juju in football but everyone has his beliefs when it comes to things of religion. If you do it personally in your little corner, that’s fine but don't do it in the open because your belief is different from mine. It is not prudent to impose yours on mine”, he told Angel TV.

He added that his mandate is to ensure he manages issues surrounding the national team so the team will be in a better position to win matches.

The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their next AFCON qualifier between June 12-20. Ghana have already secured two wins and two draws resulting in eight points on top of Group E.

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam