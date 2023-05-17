Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shadow

I haven’t seen any juju in Black Stars - Team Manager

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shadow says he has not witnessed any form of juju in the camp of the Black Stars since he assumed his role as Team Manager.



There have been numerous stories by some ex-footballers footballers to the effect that some players of the Black Stars engage in some form black magic (juju).



According to Shadow, he does not have doubts about juju in football but having been in charge of the team for two games, he has not come across any.



“I’m not doubting juju in football but everyone has his beliefs when it comes to things of religion. If you do it personally in your little corner, that’s fine but don't do it in the open because your belief is different from mine. It is not prudent to impose yours on mine”, he told Angel TV.

He added that his mandate is to ensure he manages issues surrounding the national team so the team will be in a better position to win matches.



The Black Stars will face Madagascar in their next AFCON qualifier between June 12-20. Ghana have already secured two wins and two draws resulting in eight points on top of Group E.



