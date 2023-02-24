I haven’t spoken to Chelsea about my future – Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea winger, Callum-Hudson Odoi

Chelsea winger, Callum-Hudson Odoi has opened up about his plans for the future.

The English player of Ghanaian descent is currently on a season-long loan at the German club, Bayer Leverkusen.



Chelsea have been the big spenders in the last two transfer windows, splashing more than $500 million in the market.



Although Hudson-Odoi will have to return to his parent club at the end of his loan spell, the player is not perturbed about the rivalry he might face when he rejoins the Blues.



Speaking about his future at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi told Sky Sports, “for myself I’m more focused here so seeing all those players go there, there is nothing I can do or say.

“At the end of the day I’m focused on my club here to see how I can help as much as possible then whatever happens in the future I don’t know.



“I’m not sure, I haven’t spoken to them much so I think for myself I’m here and I have to focus on what I can do here for the team,” he stated.



Hudson-Odoi was part of Chelsea’s squad that won the UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.



