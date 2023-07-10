1
I hope I can honour my family with my life – Inaki Williams

Inaki Family Off the pitch, Inaki Williams does not shy away from posing with his family

Ghana international, Inaki Williams has once again expressed his love for his family.

The Athletic Bilbao forward has always shown his love for his family on and off the pitch.

On the field of play, he is the first to mentor and fight for his younger brother Nico Williams.

Off the pitch, Inaki Williams does not shy away from posing with his family including his beloved mom for a photo.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Black Stars striker said his hope is to honour his family with his life.

"I am the person that I am thanks to you. Thank you for the grandson, son and brother that you have made me be. I hope that with my life I can honor you all that you deserve. God has been very good to me for giving me your life," Inaki Williams said.

During the off-season, Inaki Williams spent quality time with his family. He is now ready to prepare for the upcoming season with Bilbao.

