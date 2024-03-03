I hope Jordan Ayew’s injury against Tottenham is not so bad - Crystal Palace boss

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is confident that the knock Jordan Ayew picked up against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 3, 2024, is not so bad.

The Austrian coach wants his February Player of the Month to be available for their next match against Luton Town on Saturday, March 9.



Despite a valiant effort, Palace suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Tottenham Stadium, with Ayew being substituted after the 70th-minute mark, sparking speculation about a potential injury.



In the post-game interview, Glasner addressed Ayew’s substitution, revealing that the Ghanaian forward had sustained a knock on his hip during the first half.

Glasner stated, “He got a hit in the first half on his hip. He already told us at halftime he had maybe 10 or 15 minutes, but I hope and I think it’s not so bad.”



The Ghanaian striker had scored in back-to-back games for Palace, with his goal against Everton earning him a nomination for the EPL Goal of the Month Award for February.