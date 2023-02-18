0
I hope Kamaldeen shines great light on Ghana football at Southampton - Joleon Lescott

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Two-time Premier League winner, Joleon Lescott, says he hopes Ghana attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana can shine a great light on Ghana football at Southampton.

The 21-year-old switched to the Premier League relegation fighters in the January transfer window from Stade Rennais in the French Ligue 1.

Lescott believes Southampton signed Kamaldeen for the long term like they do with many others, adding that the need for more game time forced him to leave Stade Rennais.

“It’s not a short term project. They haven’t signed him just for the last six months of the season," he told Joy Sports.

"The model that Southampton are using is similar to that of Dortmund, in regards to trying to recruit younger players to try develop them so I’m sure that’s the case with him and sure he just wants to play.

“The opportunity to play in the Premier League – regardless of who it’s for, is a big opportunity for everyone so hopefully he does well and shines a great light on Ghanaian football.” he concluded.

