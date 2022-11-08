I hope Otto Addo saw my performance against Regensburg - Ransford Königsdörffer

Ransford Königsdörffer

HSV striker Ransford Königsdörffer is still awaiting word on whether he will be invited to represent Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar.

"I hope Otto Addo saw the game," he joked after the 3-1 win against Regensburg.



Ransford Königsdörffer played as a right back against Regensburg. "I only found out about it before the game," he said.



"I knew the position from the last game, so it wasn't that difficult to adjust to it. It was fun,"



Ransford Königsdörffer is part of Ghana's 55 man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana will play their final international friendly game against Switzerland on November 17th in UAE. The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game in Group H on 24th November.



Ransford Königsdörffer has made 13 appearances and scored five goals in the German Bundesliga 2 this season for Hamburger SV.