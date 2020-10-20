I hope Thomas Partey will have a good time in the Premier League - Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone has moved on following the departure of Thomas Partey from the club.
The 27-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal on the transfer deadline day this summer in a deal worth 45 million pounds.
According to the Argentine tactician, he has no grudge against the Black Stars midfielder for leaving; he only hopes that his stay in the English Premier League becomes successful.
"Everything good that happens to Thomas, I will be happy."
"He is a boy who has grown up with us, who has made this decision and I hope it goes well," he added.
Partey made his Arsenal debut over the weekend in their 1:0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
He will be hoping to start against Rapid Wien in the Europa League.
