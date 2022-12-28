0
I hope being an ambassador of Nima will inspire the next generation – Mohammed Kudus

FlBa9B7XkAEdywv Kudus has been honored in Nima

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has said that he feels honoured after he was named ambassador of Nima.

In a statement, the Black Stars poster boy has shared that he is hoping to inspire the next generation of the youth in Nima to do better.

“I am overwhelmed for the kind gesture & to be an ambassador for Nima. With the social vices it’s tagged of, I found passion that I continue to harness in football.

“May this inspire the next generation to be better than us,” Mohammed Kudus shared in a post on Twitter.

The talented Ajax youngster added, “Nima is not just my community & roots. Nima is a Creed!!”



Since his outstanding displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mohammed Kudus has been a transfer target of a number of clubs.

In addition to Borussia Dortmund, it is understood that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are all considering making a swoop for the highly-rated attacking midfielder.
