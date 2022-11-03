I hope the technical team will come up with a solid group to represent Ghana - Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe

Ghana is currently preparing for the Mundial in Qatar which will kick off on November 20 and end on December 18th. Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice-President Fred Pappoe hopes the technical team will assembly a solid team to represent Ghana at the World Cup.

Coach Otto Addo has submitted his 55 man squad to FIFA and will announce the final 26 man squad before the squad flies to Doha. Ghana will take on Switzerland in an international friendly to test themselves ahead of the World Cup.



Fred Pappoe spoke about what he expects the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars management to do as the countdown continues.



“More critically about this time with 19, 20 days to our first game the most critical things for management together with the FA and national team directorate they will be looking at the logistics, accommodation, equipment, the feeding, transport arrangement and accreditation those kind of things," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com

"I am sure they are working hard on that at this point in time. At the higher level too the FA is doing a lot of work to try and mobilize and whip up support at the national level. Even though the response has been a bit encouraging I think with time as we get closer they have done walk, dinner gone to church and mosque to try and whip up enthusiasm I am sure that will come up. Those are the kind of the things they should be doing,"



"The technical team I know that at this time they are very busy working on trying to get their final 26 or final 30 from the 55 man squad they have over there it is going to be a lot of hard work it will not be easy but I am sure and I hope with the right commitment and the right caliber of players and coaching personnel we will come up with a very solid group to represent us,”