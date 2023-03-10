1
Menu
Sports

I hope to score again against Barcelona – Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams 655789875646.jfif Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams is hoping to score against goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen when Athletic Bilbao takes on Barcelona in week 25 of the Spanish La Liga at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Ghana international, who has already scored six goals against Ter Stegen, is eager to add to his tally when the sides meet this weekend.

"I respectfully asked for Ter Stegen's shirt after the Super Cup, and currently, I put it in a frame at my house," said Williams.

The 28-year-old has been a key asset for Bilbao this season, racking up five goals and four assists in all competitions.

Williams is hoping to use the Barcelona game to give his side a boost in the race to qualify for Europe.

"I scored 6 goals against Ter Stegen, and I hope to score again in the next match because we need to win, as it will give us a strong impetus to qualify for Europe,” he said.

Inaki Williams has been named in the Black Stars' 25-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.

Watch the latest edition of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports' take on Black Stars squad below







JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: