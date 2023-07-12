I hope to score more goals for the Black Stars in future - Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghana's rising talent, Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghana's rising talent, Emmanuel Yeboah, has set his sights on a prolific future with the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, expressing his strong determination to score more goals if he gets the opportunity.

The 20-year-old forward, who recently was terrific for Ghana at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, believes he has more to offer on the international stage.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Yeboah conveyed his lofty expectations, emphasizing his eagerness to make a significant impact every time he represents the Ghana national team.



With a high level of confidence, he stated, "I expect to achieve and score more goals for the Ghana national team as well."

The 20-year-old's remarkable performances in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations captured the attention of fans and pundits alike.



Despite Ghana's early exit from the competition, Yeboah's contributions were undeniable. Netting three goals in as many games, he proved his ability to find the back of the net when it mattered most.