I inherited a depleted squad – David Ocloo hits back at Hearts of Oak fans

David Ocloo Of Hearts Of Oak David Ocloo

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stand-in coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, David Ocloo, says the poor run of results for the Phobians in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League should be attributed to a depleted squad he inherited.

Ocloo was named the interim coach after Serbian Slavco Matic was relieved of his role as head coach following a series of poor performances and threats from fans.

The continental-club masters are yet to pick a single win in their last five meetings, having succumbed to four defeats against Real Tamale City, Medeama SC, Legon Cities and Samartex.

Ocloo said: “They [fans] are right to be furious and say whatever they want. But they shouldn’t forget that this is a depleted side I met, so they should know how to talk. These are hard times, and we can only beg them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us come back”, he told Startimes.

The former Liberty Professional coach added that “But they are right to say whatever they want”.

The record FA Cup holders currently sit eleventh on 45 points with their last game of the season away to Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, June 11.

LSN/KPE

