I introduced about 40 players to the team - Kwasi Appiah on his Black Stars legacy

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah has opened up on why he believes he is the best person to replace Otto Addo as the next Black Stars coach.

The role became vacant on December 2, 2022, after Otto Addo resigned following Ghana's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Kwasi Appiah according to reports will be competing with over 60 coaches who have applied for the job but the former Ghana captain insists he is the best candidate.



"The last time we checked I had introduced about 40 players to the Black Stars in recent times.

"These are the players who are carrying the team and holding the Ghana flag now and I believe we must have a succession plan for the Black Stars and not only think of getting immediate results always," Appiah, who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup told Graphic Sports.



James Kwasi Appiah, a former captain of the team, has had two stints with the Black Stars (2012-2014 and 2017-2020) and was the first black coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014.