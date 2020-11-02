I joined the 64 Battalion to make it 65 battalion - Don Bortey

Former Accra Hearts winger, Bernard Don Bortey

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Bernard Don Bortey has said that though he had hopes of playing for rivals Asante Kotoko, he is proud to have worn the Phobian Jersey.

Bernard Don Bortey joined the Phobians from the Second-tier side Great Mariners often called Gahapoha from Tema in 2001.



Bernard Don Bortey led Accra Hearts of Oak to win the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004 after beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties.



Bernard, also known as The Serial Killer while answering a question on whether he regretted playing for the Phobians or not, stated that he cannot regret playing for his dream club,

“I don’t have any regrets playing for Accra Hearts of Oak. This is because it had always been my dream to play for the Phobians as a child. I set a three-year timeline for myself to get to Hearts of Oak when I joined Gahapoha and that came to pass,” Bernard Don Bortey told host Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi based Pure FM.



“I told my colleagues who were doubting that I will succeed at Accra Hearts of Oak because of the presence of the famous 64-battalion that I was going to make it a 65-battalion,” he added.