I knew Chris Hughton was going to fail from day one - GFA executive

Ex-Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Frederick Acheampong has disclosed that he knew coach Chris Hughton was going to fail as a Black Stars coach even before he assumed his role in the team.

According to Acheampong, from his first conversation with the coach, it was obvious the Irish-born Ghanaian was not fit to handle the Ghana national team.



He explained that the Black Stars needs a coach who is authoritative because most the player are millionaires and Hughton did not have the guts to control them.



“Even before we recruited the coach, I said he can’t coach the Black Stars. One time, I engaged him and from our conversation, I knew he wouldn’t be able to do the job.



“Black Stars players are millionaires so if you can’t control them it means you have a problem,” the aspiring MP said on Angel FM.



Frederick Acheampong remarked that although he anticipated a big disappointment for the Black Stars at the AFCON, he never expected Hughton's team to draw with Mozambique especially when Ghana was leading by two goals.

He said, “Before we went for the AFCON, I told the GFA president I told him. What happened at the AFCON was expected but what pained me the most was the Mozambique game. We were leading by 2-0 and this is the same team our U23 scored.



“I was expecting him to do something, that is why I am disappointed in the technical team, don’t they advise him,” he stated.



Chris Hughton was sacked as Black Stars coach after Ghana was knocked out of the AFCON at the group stages.



JNA/EJ