I knew I’d score against King Faisal in the MTN FA Cup final - Dream FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah

Abdul Aziz Issah.jpeg Abdul Aziz Issah,

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC forward, Abdul Aziz Issah, has expressed his lack of surprise at scoring in the final of their FA Cup match against King Faisal on Sunday.

The talented attacking midfielder showcased his relentless spirit when he received a well-executed pass from Agyenim Boateng, confidently burying the ball into the net with his left foot in the 18th minute to give his team the lead.

Dreams FC continued their dominant display, sealing their victory with a second goal in the 70th minute courtesy of substitute Sadiq Alhassan.

This ensured their triumph in the FA Cup final, allowing them to claim a major trophy for the first time ever.

Reflecting on his performance, Abdul Aziz Issah revealed that his goal did not come as a surprise to him or his friends.

He had confidently informed them beforehand that he would find the back of the net in the crucial match.

"The game really went well for us, and we thank God for the win. Most of my friends knew I was going to score. I told them I would score, so it's not surprising that I scored," shared Issah in an interview with Startimes

