‘I knew he is destined for greatness’ – Saanie Daara to Kamaldeen

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communication Director, Ibrahim Saanie Daara has said that, he is impressed with the performance of Kamaldeen Sulemana in Saturday’s match against Tottenham.

This was after Southampton drew 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspurs.

According to Saanie Daara, the player’s performance is not surprising considering his abilities.

He made these remarks on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in a Twitter post both teams drew on the pitch.

"For me no surprise in Kamaldeen Sulemana's performance today. This is only the tip of the iceberg," he said.

He added that six years ago when he saw him, he knew Kamaldeen has the quality of being great and he can do more if given lots of playing time.

"Six years ago, when I saw him as a kid, I knew he was destined for greatness. He is capable of producing much more than he did today,"he said.

The winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana who wears the number 20 jersey for Southampton fc showed up some quality performance on Saturday during their match with Tottenham Hotspurs at the St. Marys stadium.

