I knew the WAFA team very well before the game - Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has revealed that his experience of playing against WAFA with Medeama helped his new club in the big win on Sunday.

Samuel Boadu's debut as coach of the Phobians ended with Accra Hearts of Oak thumping WAFA 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Earlier this season, he had led Medeama in a thrilling encounter against the same side, with the match ending 5-4 for the Sogakope based club.



"It's a normal thing. We played with WAFA when I was at Medeama and during the first half we conceded 4 goals in the first half, we came back strongly to cancel all four goals before they got another chance to score so I know the team very well," he said in a post-match interview.



"So with Hearts, I decide that we don't allow them to possess the ball so we can take advantage of them," he added.

The victory sends Hearts of Oak third on the league log, just four points behind table-toppers Karela United.



Despite the huge win, Samuel Boadu admits he is yet to get his system working with the players at Hearts.



"Not really," he said when asked if he knew his players well. "They are very good players but there are one or two things that I have to add up," he concluded.