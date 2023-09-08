I knew we would win – Jordan Ayew reveals Black Stars players mentality after conceding first goal against CAR

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he knew Ghana would win the match despite conceding the first goal in the game.

The Central African Republic scored the first goal in the game against Ghana in the final group game in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



However, the Black Stars managed to pull parity through Mohammed Kudus who scored through a free kick.



Later in the second half, substitute Antoine Semenyo assisted Ernest Nuamah to score the winner for the Black Stars to qualify for the 2023 AFCON to be hosted in Ivory Coast.



Speaking after the game, Jordan Ayew said he was proud of the team for securing qualification to the next AFCON. He also added that he knew the team would stage a comeback in the game after conceding the first goal.



“Football sometimes does not go the way you want it. You can go one nil down but we still have 70 minutes to play. You never have to give up that has been my way of thinking and I try to transfer it on to the boys,” Jordan Ayew said.



He added, “At 1-0 down I was still confident because you struggle to get into the game, things are not going your way but you still have to keep pushing. Even before the game, I told them that even if we are 1-0 down, we still have to keep pushing until we get the first goal and win the game.”

Jordan Ayew the captain in the match for Ghana added, “That is the beauty of football, it's full of emotions. We are proud we won because the important thing is to qualify.”







