I know what Andre Ayew brings to Black Stars squad – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach, Chris Hughton

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, says he knows what Andre Ayew brings to the team in the wake of questions about his inclusion in the squad for the Central African Republic game.

Despite not having a club, the 33-year-old was included in Hughton’s squad for the game announced on Sunday.



He explained that it is not only about Andre’s playing abilities but his other qualities he brings to the team.



“What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players," Hughton told Asaase Radio.



“There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t.

“We are knowledgeable about the amount games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is out captain; I know what he gives the squad.”



Ghana will host the Central Africa Republic in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



Chris Hughton’s team leads Group E with nine points, a point ahead of Angola and two above the Central Africa Republic. Madagascar is bottom of the group with two points.



The Black Stars need a point from the game to book qualification for the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next January.