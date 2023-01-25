1
I learnt my dribbling skills from watching Neymar as a child - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed that he grew up watching the skills of Brazilian superstar, Neymar Jr on the internet.

According to the Freiburg player, he discovered the PSG star on YouTube even before the Brazilian skipper became a global sensation.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh in an interview sighted by GhanaWeb Sports recounted the genesis of his playing career and how he idolized the former Santos player.

Asked who was his childhood superstar, Kyereh said, “it’s Neymar Jr.

“The first time I saw him was when he played for Santos at his first club in Brazil, he was 16 years and around that time and I was 12 years old,” he added.

The Freiburg player noted that he was always marvelled by the skills exhibited by the Brazilian and would sometimes attempt to replicate it on the pitch.

“It was the style and enjoyment watching him play that I loved about him. And since then I always checked on YouTube for new skill videos of him playing football,” the 26-year-old told Pulse adding, “I will get my ball and meet with friends or alone to learn the dribbling skills he did in the videos.

“Back then nobody knew him like now. I told my close friends about him and seeing his career now is an inspiration. At the same time following his career and building my own career step-by-step to achieve the same goals.”

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met Neymar during Ghana’s 3-0 defeat against Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly match in September 2022.

