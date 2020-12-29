'I left Inter because things were getting worse' – Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has explained his decision to leave Inter Milan in October this year.

The 32-year-old reached an agreement with the club to terminate his contract on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.



His contract was supposed to run out in June 2021, having joined them on a three-year deal in 2018.



"At the beginning of my third season at Inter, I saw that things were getting worse and worse and the best thing to do was to focus on how to continue my career," Asamoah said.



"I was still tied to the Nerazzurri by a contract, but I wanted to be right with the club."



"Everyone at Inter has always treated me well, the club, my teammates have always supported me."

They knew that I would always give my best and that I was training hard, so when I explained my situation to them, they understood me right away."



We made a deal and they let me go without a problem. Italy is my second home and when I think about my career, I can only think of Serie A."



Asamoah was close to joining Sampdoria in the summer transfer window but the move fell through at the eleventh hour.



He has been linked with moves to the MLS, with clubs in the Serie A pursuing him for his services.



The versatile player has played for Udinese, Juventus, and Inter Milan in Italy.