I like Kamaldeen Sulemana better than Kudus - Kevin Diks

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's prodigious talent Kamaldeen Sulemana is a man in demand as his list of suitors keeping bulging by the day with a loot of clubs in Europe interested.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has been the star man for the Danish side this season in the Danish Superligaen with several foreign clubs taking notice of the player's form.



Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, English sides Liverpool have been mentioned as a suitor for Kamaldeen, and Ajax are firmly in the mix with Manchester United joining the fray.



AGF Dutchman Kevin Diks in an interview with ESPN is excited about the talents of Ghanaian whizkid.



In fact, he likes Sulemana better than Mohammed Kudus, who was sold from FC Nordsjælland to Ajax last summer."It's terribly beautiful to play against a good player. Sulemana is one of the greatest talents in the league. I've played against him four times. It was fun and a good challenge. He is a really good player,"

"He is very fast, explosive, he can turn the fights around, deliver well, and he knows how to utilize the spaces. Lately, he has also scored several goals. He chases goals and assists,"



"I like Sulemana better than Kudus," says Diks.



Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored ten goals this season while providing 6 assists in as many matches.