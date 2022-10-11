I'll be at the World Cup as a coach one day - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston, believes he will one day lead a team to the World Cup tournament in future.

Despite sacrificing to play for Ghana during his prime as a footballer, Laryea Kingston never played for the Black Stars at the World Cup.



The ex-winger played all the qualifying matches for Ghana ahead of the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments.



Although Laryea is still pained about missing the World Cup, he is confident of leading a national team to the World Cup as a coach.



“I know I did not go to the World Cup as a player, but I believe deep in my heart that I will be in the World Cup as a coach one day,” the former Ghana international said.



Laryea Kingston, who has earned his coaching badges, has disclosed that he is building a unique playing style which can only be identified with him.

“I have educated myself well, I have my [coaching] style and I believe if I preach my style to my squad, Ghanaians will see something different.



“I’m the type of coach that when I’m coaching, I like people to know that this is Laryea’s team playing, some kind of identity that people will see.



“So that’s the project I’m working on and I know it’s not going to be easy, there is going to be a lot of challenges and with the help of everyone around me, the support and everything, I think that we can all achieve something together,” Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



JNA/BOG