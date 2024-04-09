I'll be disappointed if you drop suit against Countryman Songo, others – Black Stars Team Manager to John Paintsil

Ameenu Shadow, the Team Manager of the Black Stars

Ameenu Shadow, the Team Manager of the Black Stars, has urged John Paintsil not to be swayed by the apology offered by controversial journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, following his defamation suit against him and three other sports journalists.

Songo, on Monday, April 8, 2024, issued a public apology to John Paintsil over his brutal verbal attack on him following his appointment as an assistant coach of the Black Stars.



Songo explained that the decision to apologize is due to his realization that he allowed emotions to get the better of him during his criticism of the decision by the GFA to hand Paintsil the job.



“God said we should be straightforward, so if you realize that you’ve wronged your brother, just apologize. I want to apologize to John Paintsil for some things that didn’t go well. He’s a deputy Black Stars coach. I said certain things that didn’t sit well with him and it worried him," Songo said.



Responding to the apology, Ameenu Shadow said that he would be hugely disappointed should John Paintsil drop the suit against Songo.



He said that Songo has a reputation for verbally abusing people and that it is high time someone made him pay for the indiscretion.



“I’ll be extremely disappointed in JP (John Paintsil) if he drops this. This did not start today. Something must surely happen to hold people in such space responsible,” he shared via X.

Background



John Paintsil sued four sports journalists and three media entities for defamation and demanded GH¢80 million in damages.



The journalists named in the lawsuit were Veronica Commey, Saddick Adams, Christopher Nimley, and Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo.



Additionally, the media entities Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and Multimedia Group were served with a writ.



They were given eight days to respond and enter an appearance in court.



EK