I’ll fight anyone who pushes third term agenda for GFA president - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe 1 Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former GFA president

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has warned against any decision to change the term of office for the head of the association.

According to him, he will fight anyone that attempts to change the term of office for a GFA president from two to three terms.

“I feel that is a wrong way to go because it will create a dictatorship, which will rather worsen the performance of the leader.

“One of the reasons why Kwesi Nyantakyi failed was because he allowed the serving of the FA President's term in the Statutes to be unlimited.

''There are reasons why a timeline is attached to certain positions, that is why presidents are given time to serve,” Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe told Graphic Sports in an interview.

The experienced football administrator added, "That is why in the US when you serve two terms, you don't serve again, and the same applies to our Constitution here in Ghana.

''I'll fight anybody who will say it should be changed from two terms to three terms in our Constitution as far as Ghana is concerned.”

Reports suggest that the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is behind the proposal to increase the term of office for the president.

The proposal is subject to approval by Congress.

 

 

