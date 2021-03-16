I’ll grade my first 100 days performance 75 percent – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has said that he has performed above average since joining the Porcupine Warriors.

The Phar Rangers owner was unveiled as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko to replace Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member George Amoako.



He signed a three-year contract with the Kumasi-based club and was touted as the new "Messiah" of Asante Kotoko.

“If I was to be outside and judging the Nana Yaw Amponsah administration I will give them 75%,” Nana Yaw Amponsah stated in an interview on Adom TV.



“But with what we want to do for Asante Kotoko I can say that we have not even done 20%,” he concluded.