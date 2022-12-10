'I'll invest US$1 billion to win World Cup for Ghana when voted as President' - Akpaloo

The Black Stars line up for a game

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo, claims he will invest US$1 billion dollars into football to win the World Cup for Ghana when voted as president.

Ghana’s failure in recent competitions has been attributed to the dependence on foreign-based players because of the lack of infrastructure to develop local talents.



The LPG’s 2020 Presidential Candidate believes investment in sports, especially football, will help Ghana win laurels when he is voted as president in 2025.



“When given the mantle to lead Ghana as President in 2025, I will invest hugely in football so we can build a solid team that can compete and win the competition (World Cup) for Ghana.” Mr. Akpaloo told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I see football as a business. When you invest well into it, you reap huge returns with its attendant and employment benefit for the citizenry.



“I will invest an amount of $1 billion into the GFA so they can develop and nurture talents. This will be another avenue for employment.



“We must support colts football and grassroots athletics, and this can only be done by investing in sports.”