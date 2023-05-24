1
I’ll invest in infrastructure to develop football in Ghana – Frank Acheampong

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Frank Acheampong, has promised to invest hugely in infrastructure to aid the development of football in Ghana.

On Tuesday, May 22, the Chinese-based club joined forces with former German international Lothar Mattaus and player agent Oliver König to take over the full ownership of Ghana Premier League club Accra Lions as joint owners.

The Shenzhen F.C man spoke via video message during the unveiling of the partnership between Accra Lions at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

“Personally, I have decided to invest significant money in a training center that aims to meet the high international standards.

“With full confidence, I invest this money in my home country and pray it will help many of our amazing young talents to reach the highest level of football,” Acheampong said.

The former King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea player has scored three goals in 8 games in the Chinese Super League for Shenzhen this season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
