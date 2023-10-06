'I'll kill everybody' - What Sulley Muntari said after he was sacked from Black Stars camp

Sulley Muntari

Former Black Stars midfielder, Kevin Prince-Boateng, has disclosed that Sulley Muntari got out of character and threatened Black Stars officials when the two were sacked from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The duo was kicked out of camp after a reported misconduct towards the management committee over unpaid bonuses.



According to Boateng, he and Sulley were handed a letter the morning before Ghana's game against Portugal and were given 15 minutes to exit the hotel.



He said while they walked off the premises, Muntari who was peeved screamed that he would 'kill everybody'.



"They said leave the hotel in 15 minutes, give your cards back and everything and I was like 'Wow!'. It was the third game of the group stage so if we win, we go through. We lose, we go out. (The meeting was) the night before (the game)...me and Muntari argued with the president. So I came out of my room and I knocked on the door, I said 'Sulley' and he said 'Yeah, me too'. They kicked both of us out on gameday," he said on Vibe with FIVE podcast.



"I saw them when I was going out. The worst moment is when you are going out of the World Cup with your luggage. And Muntari was in the background going 'Huh, I will kill everybody'. So we walked and the guys said 'Bro we are so sorry. Should we talk to them?' And I said 'If you want to talk to them, you spoke to them already' and I said a real would say we are all not playing," he added.



Sulley Muntari was said to have slapped former management committee member, Moses Armah Parker during the rage.

During an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah in 2022, Muntari apologised to the Medeama SC owner.



"I don’t disrespect elders so it will take a lot of things for me to react unfortunately. He was sitting in front of me and things got really bad. Immediately it happened, and I felt really bad. I wasn’t thinking just about him but his daughter, his family, his wife, and all those things. It’s not right for someone to disrespect their father. I’ve looking for him to apologize to him for my behavior at that time but I have not seen him yet.



"I will use this opportunity to apologize to him. I disgraced him and made people ridicule him. It was not intentional to do something like that. Whenever I see him, I will find a way to apologize to him directly. He is an elder and I’ve been looking for him for a long time. I’ve no bad feelings about him. It was not him but the situation,” he said.



