I'll miss seeing you - Thomas Partey's message to Granit Xhaka after his departure from Arsenal

Partey Xhaka.png Arsenal Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka

Sun, 9 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has sent his goodbye message to his midfielder partner Granit Xhaka, who has completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ghanaian took to Instagram to express he will miss the Swiss' presence at the club.

"I am going to miss seeing you around brother," he wrote as a caption of a lovely photo of himself and Xhaka.

Partey and Xhaka formed a special bond through three seasons of playing as midfielder partners at Arsenal and ensuring the clubs' resurgence.

Xhaka's move to the Bundesliga ends his seven-year service at Arsenal, with which he shared the last three forming a strong partnership with Partey.

The 30-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee of €25 million, sealing his return to the German top flight since he left Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey who could potentially leave Arsenal this summer has resumed training as the Gunners begin their pre-season for the forthcoming 2023/2024 Premier League season.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
