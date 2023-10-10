I’ll only date a woman who brings something to the table – Victor Osimhen

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has stated emphatically that he will only be in a relationship with a woman of value and not a lady who is only interested in spending his hard-earned money.
According to Osimhen, he does not value looks but a purposeful woman with vision, knows what she wants and she is ready to achieve them.
The Napoli striker disclosed that disclosed looks are deceptive, hence wants a woman with abilities and not after the beauty of a woman.
Victor Osimhen revealed in a video sighted by GhanaWeb that he could not see himself paying more than 100,000 Naira on a Birkin bag for a woman in return for her sending him a long birthday message.
“I don’t care about looks. They say table, table; if you are not bringing anything to the table, I am not doing anything. I cannot buy a Birkin bag for a girl and if it reaches my turn, you are telling me ‘A king is born today'”, he said.
Victor Osimhen has been on devastating form for Napoli in the Italian Serie A in the ongoing 2023/24 season, having scored 6 goals in 8 games.
In the 2023/23 season, he played an integral part of Napoli’s success where he fetched 26 goals in 32 games to sure Napoli the title, their first in over 30 years, ending the season as Serie A Best Striker.
Watch the video below:
