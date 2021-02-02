I'll only sell Kwame Peprah if a lucrative offer arrives from abroad - Alhaji Gruzah

Kwame Peprah, footballer

Owner and bankroller of Kumasi based King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has vowed not to sell his prized asset Kwame Peprah to any local club.

The player has been the shining light in an otherwise gloomy King Faisal set up that has won only two matches all season and are rock bottom of the Ghana Premier League table.



According to Alhaji Gruzah, he will not sell the player to any of their competitors to leave his side short of goals.



But he did not hide his wish to sell the player abroad should a suitable offer arrives for his star player.



“I will not sell in-form striker, Kwame Peprah to any of our competitors to better their squad and leave us found wanting and lacking goals in our current squad”, he told Vision 1 radio.

“If a lucrative deal from outside the shores of the country arrives we will analyse it and see if it would be a great deal to let our star man leave”, he revealed.



On the other hand, the outspoken football administrator also noted the importance of keeping the player in the ranks of the team for more years and to make the club’s fans happy.



“Our fans deserve to be happy too and for that matter, we are not in a rush to sell our best player and we want to make our fans feel excited by keeping him to help the team win more games”, he concluded.