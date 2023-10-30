‘I’ll remember scoring my first Premier League hat trick forever’ - Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has five Premier League goals in 10 games this season

Eddie Nketiah says he will remember the day he scored his first Premier League hat trick for Arsenal forever.

English-born Ghanaian striker netted his first league hat trick for the Gunners at the Emirates as they swept Sheffield United aside 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.



The 24-year-old striker dedicated his maiden Premier League hat trick to a his aunt who recently passed away.



“To do it at Emirates Stadium, in the Premier League, in front of my family and friends is an amazing feeling,” he said.



“I lost my aunt not too long ago and I just want to dedicate that to her and her family.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt of this moment – to get three goals in a Premier League [match]. I’m a childhood supporter of the club, so to do it in front of the fans, my friends, my family and my team-mates is an amazing feeling. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”



Chris Hughton is said to be not giving up on the striker yet as he is still eligible to represent Ghana internationally despite debuting for England in a friendly.