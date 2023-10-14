I'll try to score my first goal for Ghana against Mexico - Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams

Ghana international, Inaki Williams is upbeat ahead of the friendly match against Mexico in the United States of America this weekend.

The striker has been in top form this season and is one of the best players of Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga.



He is one of the 22 players in the camp of the Black Stars for the two international friendly games in the October international break.



Ahead of the first of two friendly games against Mexico, Inaki Williams has extended his appreciation to Ghanaians for the continuous support.



Speaking to the media on Friday, the striker said he will do his best to score his first goal for Ghana.

“The Ghanaian people support us and I’m going to do everything to try to score my first goal,” Inaki Williams said.



The friendly match between Mexico and Ghana is scheduled to be played on Sunday, October 15.



The game will kick off at 1am at the Bank of America Stadium.