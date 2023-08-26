I look forward to winning trophies - Kotoko's new signing Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen

Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen

Yussif Mohammed Nurudeen has expressed his desire to win trophies with Asante Kotoko following his move to the club on Friday.

The veteran defender joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal as revealed by the club in a statement shared on their official website stating his importance to achieving their targets in the forthcoming season.



In his first interview with Asante Kotko Yussif said: "“This is a big club and a great opportunity for me to achieve my dream. I am very happy to join the family, and I look forward to winning trophies.”



The experienced defender joins the club after spending two years with Real Tamale United (RTU) and is expected to improve the backline of Kotoko who aim to better their performance in the upcoming season.

At RTU he made 32 appearances claiming the Man of The Match award thrice while helping the Tamale-based team survive relegation.



He is expected to join his new teammates in Beposo as they continue their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 season.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions will commence their season with a home game against newly promoted Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.